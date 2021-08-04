Budaka District Local Government has donated land measuring 100x100ft to Uganda Police Force.

The land translated into 25 decimals will be used to accommodate the Bukedi north regional police headquarters.

The land which was property for Budaka Town Council is located between Budaka grade one magistrate court and Budaka prisons in Nakibulu village.

It’s part of the 77 acres of land that the district leadership in 2018 had accused the Uganda Prisons service of using fraudulent means to grab.

Since its inception, the regional office has been squatting in an abandoned ramshackle building at the Budaka Zaza ground with small cubicles.

Emmanuel Pajje the district chairperson said the donation was a fulfillment of the commitment the district made in 2017 with the former IGP Kale Kayihura while opening a community police post of Kirika sub-county in Kibuku district.

Rogers Mukose, the town mayor said the police should not hesitate to commence with construction immediately adding that all the processes needed for the giveaway of the land were followed and documents are genuine.

Patrick Kabazi, the Nakibulu village chairperson said he was happy that their ancestral land has been saved from land grabbers with selfish interest who had mooted plans to hijack it from the prison authorities a move he says was against the will of his late father.

SP Alfred Bangambaki, the Bukedi North Regional Police Commander who received the land documents on behalf of the force, said they will put the land into its intended purpose and use it with a commitment to serve since there are already good working relations with the community.

‘’As Bukedi north police we are grateful for the historical gesture that the district of Budaka is one of the few that have willingly extended to us a gift deed of land with all documentations. As police we are very appreciative for the gesture’’ he said.

He urged the leaders to hold them accountable in whatever they do.

According to the RPC, the regional offices’ block has been accommodated in a deplorable structure that had almost outlived its purpose.

RDC Tom Chesol applauded the district leadership for allocating its prime land to the police saying this is a big step towards improving service delivery.

He vowed to crush individuals with selfish interests who want to sell public land.