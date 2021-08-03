It was a triple joy for Uganda as three of its representatives qualified for the Men’s 5000m finals in the ongoing 2020 Olympics games in Tokyo.

Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo came fourth and fifth respectively in heat two after clocking 13:30.40 and 13:30.61 in the race won by Spain’s Muhammad Katir on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, another Uganda, Oscar Chelimo had also qualified for the 5000m finals despite coming fourth in the race won by Kenya’s Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli.

Fourth placed Chelimo posted a time of 13:39:07 against Kimeli’s 13:38:87 in heat one race.

This means the three Ugandan athletes have qualified for the 5000m finals scheduled for Friday at the Olympic stadium in Tokyo, the Japanese capital.