Following the resumption of public transport on Monday, police in Kampala have warned some taxi operators who are trying to force their way into the refurbished Old taxi park saying it is not yet functional.

In the revised Covid-19 measures, the president lifted the inter-district travel ban on private cars and allowed taxis, buses and boda boda cyclists to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

On Monday, some of the taxi operators wanted to forcefully enter the old taxi park which is not yet officially opened to them but they were dispersed by the police which was deployed within and outside the taxi park.

Speaking to the media, the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga pointed fingers at one Rashid Ssekindi for allegedly being the ring leader behind such acts of criminality of mobilising drivers and conductors to prematurely occupy the older taxi park.

“We warn leaders in the taxi industry against forcing their way into the refurbished taxi park before it is commissioned. We see the level of impatience that comes with mobilising people to protest and yet we have just come out from the 42 day extended lockdown,” Enanga said.

The reopening of the refurbished old taxi park has taken some time since the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) promised to officially hand it over to the commuter taxi operators after closing it off for more than a year for refurbishment.

KCCA postponed the reopening of the park in May this year.