The Ministry of Health has unveiled a web-based platform where Ugandans can verify their Covid-19 vaccination status, and receive an ‘internationally recognised’ e-certificate.

The portal (https://epivac.health.go.ug/certificates/#/) requires users to enter their registration ID and last six digits of their phone numbers used while being vaccinated to generate the e-certificate.

A number of Ugandans who have so far used the portal have said that they were able to generate their e-certificates swiftly in less than five minutes.

“I received mine. Thank you @MinofHealthUG. I travelled and wasn’t quarantined,” said a one John Bosco Kasanira who used the platform.

Some users however were not able to generate their details but according to the Health Ministry PRO Emmanuel Ainebyoona, works are ongoing to ensure that all data is captured and rectifications will be made.

The portal will now be Uganda’s official online public Covid-19 vaccination certificate and verification platform.

“Once you complete your COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Uganda government will issue a Vaccination Certificate that will confirm that you have been inoculated. This is issued 14 days after the person receives his/her last dose,” a statement from HISP, the designers of the platform reads.

Dr. Alfred Driwale, a manager at the Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunisation (UNEPI) said that the ministry will have records of all vaccinated people in their data base and this will be fed into the system every often.

Dr. Driwale the the new online portal will be internationally recognised and comes to stamp out issues forgery because it will be centrally controlled.

“The e-certificate will have security features and this will stop people from forging it. It will have a scannable Q4 code that will help officials to to verify it easily,” Dr. Driwale said.

One can access the portal here : https://epivac.health.go.ug/certificates/#/