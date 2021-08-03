The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has announced that they have moved more of their services online to ease access by members of the public.

“In keeping with ongoing efforts to ease access to registration services as well as mitigate the risk of COVID-19 infection due to physical contact between staff and clients, the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) wishes to inform its clients and the general public, that a number of its services can now be accessed online and do not require physical visits to our service centres,”NIRA said in a public notice issued on Tuesday.

According to the government body charged with registering births and deaths in the country and developing a national identification register for both citizens and legally resident non-citizens, members of the public don’t need to flock their offices to confirm the national identification numbers (NIN), letters of confirmation of information and tracking the status of their applications.

“Clients can henceforth access the following services online via our website www.nira.go.ug under our services menu,” NIRA said.

NIRA said that all the three services were decentralized and are available at their 117 offices around the country including replacement of lost national IDs to save their resources of traveling to the head offices at Kololo.

“We however strongly advise clients and the general public to utilize the online options to access the above listed services and avoid physical visits to our service centres unless the service sought requires physical interaction with NIRA staff. Our various stakeholders including banks and telecoms have been informed of the use of the online services indicated above.”

Other NIRA services that can be accessed online include applications for both birth notification and death notification records.