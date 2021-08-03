Serbian tactician, Multin Sredejovic Micho has said he is happy to renew his vows with Uganda’s national team, the Cranes.

Having been in charge of the Cranes team for four years between 2013 and 2017, the tactician who identifies himself as a Serbian wolf threw in the towel over accumulation of salary arrears.

Speaking during his official unveiling on Tuesday, the 51 year old said he was happy to be back to Uganda that he termed as his football home, having started his African journey in Uganda between 2001 and 2004 while coaching SC Villa.

“I was football-wise born in Uganda and I am happy to be back .I want to live every single moment here to I want to deliver my best so that when I leave, I am happy as others are sad,”Micho said.

Apologises for antics

Prior to his departure in 2017, Micho accused the local football governing body, FUFA of failure to pay his salary arrears to a tune of $54,000.

In a rebuttal, FUFA president, Eng Moses Magogo said the Serbian had been offered a deal that would see his salary doubled and that he had rejected it.

In response to FUFA’s claims, Micho shot back saying they were not true.

“I have never rejected a double salary offer but would be biggest moron on this planet if I accepted promise of double yet even single was never paid,” he tweeted.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Micho apologized for his behavior back then.

“When I left (for Orlando Pirates), it was not in a pleasing way because I had to choose between two roads of football soul and economic stability. The road of football soul got wounded by choosing the other road of football stability. Going wiuth that road, I was for four years waiting for the day of healing my wounded soul,” he said.

“At that time I was at crossroads and want to make it clear that I would like to apologsie and thank the president (Magogo) and FUFA for clearing everything.

Mentioning all the teams he has coached in the last four years since leaving the Cranes job and noted it has enabled his amass a lot of experience that he wants to share with Uganda on his second spell.

“Coming back here, I believe I am a more improved version of a coach due to experience(earned) that if you are not passing through it, you cant know of. If that time( 2017) had 256 gigabyte, now I am on terabytes,” he bragged.

Describing himself as a neurosurgeon, Micho said he is back to deal with the problems of Ugandan football, especially the nation team.

“I want to go to the deepest attention touching everything with Ugandan football. I have come back in a multi-approach of accountability, transparency and responsibility to save football in Uganda from the crossroads that we are in,” he said.

Speaking about Micho’s return, FUFA president, Eng. Moses Magogo said the Serbian tactician returned as a refined and better person than he was four years ago.

“We believe that he is much than he left and if we were able to attain success back then, what about now,”Magogo said.

Micho will now turn focus on the World Cup qualifiers after the Cranes team failed to qualify for the African Cup finals.