President Yoweri Museveni and Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II have met at State House, Nakasero, the Nile Post has learnt.

According to sources at State House, the two principals met on Tuesday morning and held a private meeting whose details are not yet known.

However, it is suspected that among the key issues on their agenda was the Mailo land system that has brewed controversy in the past few months.

Also presented during the meeting was Prince David Wasajja and Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga.

The president later confirmed the meeting in a tweet.

“I have held a meeting with His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II at Nakasero State Lodge. His Majesty was in the company of Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga and Prince David Wasajja. We discussed matters of mutual interest,” Museveni said without divulging details.

In June, President Museveni castigated the Mailo land system that he termed as a bad land policy.

“It’s not anywhere else in Uganda. It is really very bad and not fair but some people support it. How do you allow these things to happen? Land owners should be entitled to full ownership of their land like elsewhere in Uganda. In Ankole, nobody can chase you away from your land. You even fear,”Museveni said during the heroes day celebrations in June.

He said the system needs to be subjected to reforms.

On Saturday, the Kabaka in what seemed like a response to Museveni’s comments, said Buganda’s spirit of welcoming people from all walks of life is being interpreted as weakness.

“We condemn those who deliberately create a situation to derail us from reminding government on what belongs to us. We have heard many people discuss about land in Buganda and many have said it is curtailing Uganda’s development. This is not true. Those who say this want to weaken the kingdom of Buganda,” Kabaka said during his 28th coronation anniversary ceremony held at Nkoni Palace in Lwengo District.

“Such things bring sorrow to our hearts and make us question why land in other parts of the country is not mentioned ( as it is with Buganda). Buganda does not or has never wished to split from Uganda, neither has it and will never kick other citizens out(of Buganda).Why is the Buganda spirit of welcoming everyone being misinterpreted as a weakness?”

He insisted that Buganda will not stop demanding for what belongs to its people.

Katikkiro Mayiga said recently that the issue of land is very central in Buganda.

“Land is very central, that is reason the clan head is called omutaka, it is in reference to land. That is why the Kabaka is called Sabataka, the head of clan heads. So there is a relationship between land and the way of life of a Muganda,” Mayiga said in an interview with NBS TV.