Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor Prof. Eli Katunguka has announced that the university will hold its 17th graduation ceremony between 21-23 September, 2021.

In a letter dated August 1, 2021 that has been accessed by Nile Post, Prof. Katunguka said that the ceremony will be held virtually with very minimal physical presence, due to the COVID-19 regulations on gatherings.

“Senate at its meeting held on Friday 30, July 2021, decided to hold the 17th Graduation from 21 – 23 September 2021. It will be virtual,” the letter reads in part.

The professor directed all Deputy Vice Chancellors of the different departments, deans and department heads to start preparations for the convocation.

The university did not hold its annual graduation ceremony last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and final year students students did not know when they would graduate.

Professor Katugunka said that he will be oversee the arrangements, “Parents and students have waited for this for a long time and I thank Senate for taking a stand.”

The university registrar is now expected to release a new programme that will be followed by the graduands in the run up to the September graduation.