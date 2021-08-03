One of Uganda’s representatives, KCCA FC started got offon the wrong foot in their quest to defend the title they won in 2019 when they lost to Azam FC in this year’s CECAFA championship in Tanzania.

The Kasasiro Boys on Monday evening lost two-nil, thanks to two second-half goals from Paul Peter Kasunda to ensure the home side; Azam got the perfect revenge on the Ugandans side that had beaten them in the 2019 CECAFA final in Kigali.

Azam are now top of group B with three points whereas Messager Ngozi(Burundi) and Zanzibar’s KMKM who shared spoils in their opening game are in second and third place respectively.

Seated at the bottom of the group, KCCA FC are now left with two games that they must win if they are to progress to the next round in the CECAFA games played in Tanzania.

Red Eagles soar

On the day the defending champions, KCCA FC faltered, another Ugandan representative, Express FC won their opening game in the 2021 CECAFA championship.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, the Uganda Premier League champions held onto their 5th-minute lead, thanks to an Erick Kambale penalty to ensure they overcame South Sudan side, Atlabara in their opening game.

Abel Eturude was shown marching orders in the 69th minute after a challenge on Atlabara’s defender.

Wasswa Bbosa’s boys are now top of group A.