The deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu has cautioned UPDF officers and soldiers to always secure their end during their tenure of service in the force by excelling at whatever duty they are given.

Elwelu made the remarks while presiding over the handover ceremony of the Commandant Kaweweta cantonment where Maj Gen Christopher Kazoora handed over to Brig Gen James Ruheesi.

“Gen Kazoora you do not owe this country anything. You have served diligently as one of our elders. You have mentored us, you have left this place and Uganda in general when it’s peaceful,” said Elwelu.

He appealed to the officers to emulate the example of Gen Kazoora who has handed over office peacefully and is due for retirement.

“Gen, you joined this UPDF/NRA when you were a youth but thank God you have managed to leave it when you are walking normally with both your legs, it has not been your power but it has been God’s grace. UPDF is proud of you, our elder general, because you found Kaweweta Cantonment as a bush in 2011 but you have left it shining,” Elwelu said.

Kazoora thanked UPDF leadership for giving him support and advice for the years he has served in the army. He said he wouldn’t have done what he has done without the guidance and support of UPDF leadership.

Brig Gen James Ruhesi, the incoming caretaker Commandant of Kaweweta cantonment thanked the UPDF leadership for entrusting him with this new office.

He also pledged to work effectively hand in hand with the management of the Cantonment in order to fulfil the aims and objectives of the UPDF leadership.