Officers from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and Internal Security Organisation (ISO) will be part of a team that inspects arcades before declaring them fit for the opening.

This comes as government installs new conditions for the reopening of arcades and Kikubo business area in downtown Kampala.

According to the new conditions passed during a meeting between government leaders, and arcade owners, for an arcade to open for business, they must have passed structural, health and security checks.

Among these conditions include; checking structure integrity, access to water, waste management, plans for social distancing, and having screening areas as well as security of the building in terms of limiting entry.

As a result, at least seven members have been allocated per team to carry out thorough inspections in arcades and provide a conclusive analysis in the next three days.

These include spies from CMI and ISO, the country’s counter intelligence agency responsible for providing national security intelligence to Uganda’s policymakers.

“You are the first line in this battle, there are no more negotiations, you have no choice, you either survive or die,” the minister for Kampala Kabuye Kyofatogobye said while launching the conditions for reopening.