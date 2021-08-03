The government through the Ministry of Gender, Labor, and Social Development has confirmed that the majority of beneficiaries for the Shs100,000 covid stimulus fund have received it save for only 9,000.

Frank Mugabi, the ministry’s spokesperson says the 9,000 are a continuation of the number that had been rejected due to mismatches in their details.

Initially, 80,000 people had been rejected by the systems after they found discrepancies in their NIN, names, and mobile phone numbers, but Mugabi says this has been handled to the extent that only 9,000 are still pending.

“In terms of payments, we have paid over 468906 through their mobile phones, that leaves us with very few people to be entered into the system and get paid,” he said.

“We had a category that had details that were not matching, these were over 80,000 by last week, but the Town Clerks have done a good job rectifying these and now we have about 9000 that are pending to be cleaned up,” he added.

Mugabi said that the lifting of the lockdown does not in any way affect the disbursement of the cash to those who have not yet received it.

“People are back to work, you never know what this money can do for them, they will use it for their sustainability even beyond,” he said.

Regarding the reports on double payments, Mugabi said they have recovered the money, while those who withdraw it quickly will have it deducted by the telecom companies using a specific mechanism.