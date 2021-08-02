Uganda’s middle-distance runner, Winnie Nanyondo has qualified for the Women’s 1500m semifinals after coming second in heat three of the competition on Monday morning.

Posting a time of 4:02.24, Nanyondo ensured she came second to Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon and consequently automatically qualified for semifinal heats set for Wednesday in the ongoing Olympics games in the Japanese capital, Tokyo.

Australia’s Linden Hall came third in the race after posting a time of 4:02:27.

On Sunday morning, another Ugandan athlete, Peruth Chemutai advanced to the 3000m steeplechase finals after posting 9.12.72 to come second to Bahrain’s Winfred Yavi who won the race in a time of 9:10:80.