The main contractors in the Tilenga project will be awarded the final contracts to develop the site in what is believed will enable the country realize the first oil drop by 2025.

This was revealed today during an e- conference organised by Total E& P at the Next Conference Centre in Naguru.

Every quarter, Total E& P holds strategic supplier workshops to inform Ugandan citizens and companies about the developments on the Tilenga project, upcoming opportunities, procurement process, requirements, performance standards and lessons from previous bidding processes.

The e-conference was aimed at creating awareness of the potential opportunities flowing from the Tilenga project contracting and procurement activities and to prepare citizens and enterprises to partake in the Oil & Gas industry through targeted capacity building interventions

Last month the biggest shareholder in Uganda’s oil and gas sector, Total E&P, awarded the main contract to McDermott and Sinopec International Petroleum Service Corporation to develop the Tilenga project.

Activity at the site has since picked up.

During an E-conference held Thursday morning, it was revealed that the final agreements are due for signing in August.

After signing, the main contractors will subcontract other firms to provide goods and services. Ugandan companies registered on the national supplier data base will be given precedence in awarding the tenders.

Local companies will have to meet some criteria before they are considered.

Experts in the oil and gas sector believe local companies will stand higher chances of benefitting from the oil industry by forming joint ventures.