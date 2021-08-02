Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba has launched a national call centre to help Ugandans report cases of evictions and land grabbing.

The call centre will be located at the National Land Information Centre in Wandegeya and Nabakooba said that this will be manned by well trained officers to help people with land related problems.

Speaking at the launch on Sunday, Nabakooba said that for months, the Lands ministry has studied cases of land grabbing, eviction and loss of property yet leaders have failed to offer lasting solutions.

With this call centre, she said that now people will be able to report their grievances directly and get helped.

“It will also go a long way in giving us information as a ministry, to understand what is on ground. The call centre will give us account of what is happening in different areas,” Nabakooba said.

Nabakooba said that the call centre will be operating six days a week.

“It will also help us to put pressure on the agencies that are on ground to act on the issues being reporting, it might not be the lasting solution but it will go a long way,” Nabakooba added.

The call centre will also help people who need information on ownership of land before they make payments to the seller.

According to Nabakooba, the number of the call centre is 0800100004.

“ Anyone from anywhere can call the Ministry of Lands to speak to our officers to get help.”

Land in Uganda remains a precious asset that many will fight not to lose and cases of land grabbing and evictions have been rampant in the recent years.