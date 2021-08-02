Additional reporting by Jonah Kirabo

Public transport has finally resumed operating across different parts of the country amidst a low turn-up of passengers.

President Museveni in his Friday address allowed all public transporters to get back on the road starting Monday and operate at 50 percent capacity among other strict guidelines.

In a spot check done by this reporter on Monday morning, few travellers had turned up in a number of parks.

At Namayiba Bus Park, only ten buses were on the road by 11am.

Passenger brokers had also been suspended in the park as a way to decongest the park and follow guidelines issued by the president and Ministry of Transport.

Fares

By press time, transporters had vowed not to hike the taxi and bus fares.

Transport to Mbale for example was Shs 35,000.

Other fares

Soroti – Shs 40,000

Lira – 40,000

Arua – 50,000

Adjumani – 30,000

The Ministry of Transport on Saturday issued new guidelines that will guide the use of public transport for the next two weeks, saying compliance will be reviewed and other guidelines issued after.

Among the new guidelines, the ministry discouraged the public from using public transport, unless where necessary.

The ministry also urged taxi and bus operators to ensure social distancing in parks, minimise congestion and maintain proper hygiene.