Ethiopia’s national carrier Ethiopian Airlines has denied reports that it shipped arms to the conflict-hit region of Tigray.

The airline said that after the airspace was reopened it only gave “commercial essential service by transporting civilians”.

Flights to and from the Tigray region had been suspended because of the conflict that started in November 2020.

The airspace was reopened in December 2020 then closed again few weeks ago when Tigray rebels started fighting against pro-government forces.

Ethiopian Airlines says it has had “no flight to the region” since the recent closure.

The airline says the reports are from people who want to defame and spoil its image.

It says photos of uniformed officers disembarking are old and that it had never transported soldiers to combat areas.

Here is a statement from the airline:

Ethiopian Airlines strongly refutes all the recent baseless and unfounded allegations by some individuals regarding the airlines’ involvement in transporting war armament. pic.twitter.com/w8kl3TB2gq — Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) August 1, 2021

Source: BBC