Kampala arcade owners and landlords have said they are willing to defy directives of the Kampala minister Kabuye Kyofatogabye and open arcades to recoup what has so far been lost by both tenants and landlords.

These claim there is no more time to waste on directives as people have suffered enough losses during the 42-days closure.

“Those coming to test people should come quickly, as well as those who are in charge of the inspection. The arcades are not going away,” Mansoor Matovu, one of the arcade owners said.

“People should be given chance to open because they have suffered during the lockdown, you can not supervise them when closed,” Godfrey Kirumira, also an owner of arcades in downtown Kampala claimed.

Last week, the Minister for Kampala asked traders to stay home until their workplaces are assessed and allowed to operate.

The warning came after Museveni’s address in which he said that Kikuubo and other arcades around the country could resume operations under strict guidelines.

Speaking on Saturday morning, Minister Kyofatogabye said that traders in Kampala will have to postpone reopening until an assessment is made.

Meanwhile, arcade owners also allayed fears that they intend to exploit their tenants, citing that they will allow tenants to resume work and pay in installments until they are stable.