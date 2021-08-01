It is most times the little things in a house that are outstanding, and likewise, it is the same things that cause a bloody mess of a house.

Interestingly, sometimes there is just a little we can do to arrange our mess and turn it into the most perfect form of creative organization.

You have probably entered people’s houses and wondered; “wow” how did they make this?

The market has been flocked by what they call organizers, right from the kitchen to the toilet you can now perfectly have your items arranged and provide your house an ambient yet cute outlook.

Today Nile Post spoke to experts from Sheillah’s Kitchennette, a one-stop online store for kitchen accessories, and would love to point you to some of the organizers that could be a game-changer in your kitchen.

Dry Food storage

Whether you have a small, medium, or large kitchen, storage space is typically at a premium. These dry food storage solutions are designed to help you to create more storage space in your kitchen—no matter the size. They are easy to use, budget-friendly, and will help you gain control over your Kitchen. The right Kitchen storage system will instantly save you time and money.

Metal Bread Storage

The Metal Bread Storage Bins allow you to keep your kitchen essentials fresh in the most stylish of fashion.

Made from lightweight metal with a powder-coated finish, these canisters possess a real vintage charm, and the airtight seal created around the easy-open wooden lid will ensure that your contents stay fresher for longer.

The neutral colors mean these canisters will blend perfectly with any color scheme, making them a perfect housewarming present as well as a nice gift to yourself!

With matching canisters for Tea, Coffee, Sugar available, these offer everything you need to create your complete Kitchen!

Pantry storage containers

Everyone’s pantry deserves care, that way you will keep tabs on what you have, and when it should be used.

Pantry organization solutions give you the best way to handle your kitchen stock while offering you the best organization in place.

Cutlery Organizer

Organize flatware, kitchen gadgets, and utensils while making the most of drawer space with this compact cutlery tray. Choose the configuration that fits your space. This super-sleek drawer organizer features five angled compartments for complete cutlery storage. Nonslip feet keep everything securely in place.

Spoons, in particular, need to be readily accessible so you can taste your food as you’re cooking (which will allow you to make adjustments along the way and get better results). And of course, if you’re storing your cooking tools in an in-drawer organizer, you want to have your most-used whisks, spatulas, and cooking spoons accessible. Bottom line: Utensil organizers should simplify grabbing what you need.

Microwave organizer

There is a lot a microwave space can offer, you have seen people who pile things on top of their microwave eew, I hate to look that confusion.

A microwave organizer will grant you space to operate, arrange your items above the microwave with a high touch of class and tidiness.

Magnetic Fridge Organiser

Many people want to store their drinks in the fridge and keep a few on the warm end, these are mostly placed above the fridge or in-cabin storage within the kitchen.

However, have you tried a fridge organizer? This is something that will give your fridge an external extension for storage, to the extent that if it is well installed, one would think it is part of your fridge.

This organizer offers you some space to place your warm drinks, your wines, or whiskey and the good news is, it is magnetic with no impact on your fridge body.

Fridge containers

It’s mesmerizing to look at a well-organized, color-coordinated refrigerator.

A well-organized fridge is vital for safe storage to prevent any bacteria from infiltrating your food and making you ill. … Organising your fridge properly will help reduce waste, your chances of getting food poisoning, and your weekly shopping bill.

An organized fridge also saves time and money. If you know exactly what’s inside, grocery shopping and mealtimes become way more efficient, with less food waste and unpleasant smells.

To get started, experts from Sheillah’s Kitchennette recommend the use of fridge organizers to achieve this.

If it’s good for the pantry, it’s good for the fridge.

Shelf liners

Shelf liners are very important because they protect cabinets and shelves from moisture and stains.

They make clean up easier. Since we can’t avoid spills, dust, leaks in the pantry, a removable and wipeable shelf liner makes clean up quicker and easier.

They give shelves and drawers a fresh start. It’s very important to protect your drawers right from the start but since most of us may not be the first people to stay in a house, drawer liners help to cover up any stain that can’t be cleaned giving the drawers a fresh start.

They also protect shelves and drawers from scratches and add style to the drawers.

Where to find them?

These items are now in the Ugandan market and easily accessible even online. Sheillah’s Kitchennette for instance could be a one-stop center for all your kitchen organizers.

Sheillah’s Kitchennette can be reached on mobile at +256775492007 or on Facebook.

These can also be found on Instagram and WhatsApp