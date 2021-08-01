This July, China’s Communist Party celebrated its 100th glorifying its past. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which was founded in 1921, came to power 72 years ago after a long civil war.

In that time the country has undergone massive changes – but some of these milestones were conspicuously missing in the propaganda drive.

During an art performance titled The Great Journey that was staged at the Bird’s Nest stadium in Beijing, performers put on extravagant set-pieces detailing the history of the party and country.

But significant events such the Cultural Revolution purges, the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests, and the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong were missing. Since April, Chinese cinemas had been ordered to screen propaganda films, known as “red films”, at least twice a week. A song, called 100%, that praised China’s achievements and featured 100 rappers was also released. “Red tourism” has also become popular, with travel companies such as Ctrip launching 100 unique routes for “red pilgrims”.

The celebrations were also about cementing its future and that of its leader, Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In the build-up to the July 1 anniversary, Mr. Xi and the party exhorted its members and the nation to remember the early days of struggle in the hills of the inland city of Yan’an, where Mao Zedong established himself as party leader in the 1930s.

Yet in marking its centenary, the Communist Party has been accused of using this past – selectively – to try to ensure its future and that of Mr. Xi, is eyeing an opportunity to rule for life.

China’s President Xi Jinping warned that foreign powers will “get their heads bashed” if they attempt to bully or influence the country.

“No one should underestimate the resolve, the will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Xi thundered.

Clearly Xi is setting himself up for a long rule and China will have to bow to him, unfortunately.