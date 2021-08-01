Alam companies group leader Abid Alam has expressed gratitude for President Yoweri Museveni recognising Casements A Limited contribution to the fight against the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

President Museveni commended Casements A Limited and Oxygas Limited for contributing generously to the welfare of Ugandans when a call went out. Museveni made the comments during his Friday, July 30 speech announcing an easing of the national lockdown.

Casements A Limited and Oxygas contributed items worth shillings 300 million in the form of much needed oxygen gas cylinders and other accessories needed to ease the care of Covid-19 patients.

A national lockdown was declared on June 18, 2021 that brought a halt to nearly all economic activity in Uganda. The lockdown was declared by President Museveni to stem a rise in Covid-19 infections.

As cases of Covid-19 rose in Uganda, at one point reaching a level of 300 cases declared positive per day, the country’s health system was strained. The number of patients in need of ICU beds and attendant care like Oxygen was almost overwhelming the country’s capability.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja added her voice to calls earlier made by President Museveni in 2020 for private entities to donate what they could.

Alam said that as one of the country’s leading manufacturers and employers, they had to to heed the call. Alam explained that while their business had been affected by the lockdown, they had endeavoured to retain all staff in the lockdown period but this was not enough.

In the previous lockdown, the Alam Group of companies had contributed two trailers of items valued at shillings 600 million. This was in addition to spreading the sensitisation message on how to protect oneself from contracting Covid-19.

Alam said that they are devoted to helping Ugandans who have supported the company get through the pandemic that has ravaged the entire world. He appealed to Ugandans to continue to observe the Ministry of Health advice on Standards of Operation when in public to safeguard their lives.