Uganda Breweries Limited has donated two hand washing units and 28 litres of hand sanitizer to the restaurants around the plant in Luzira, a Kampala suburb to help in curbing the spread of COVID-19 at the plant and its surrounding areas.

“The move is to ensure that everyone keeps safe as we fight the pandemic after we noticed that most of our contractors and causal workers eat from here. We thought it is better for us all to keep ourselves and other people around us safe,” said UBL Supply Safety Manager, Sunday Acidri.

The pandemic has brought to the forefront, the urgent need to prioritize sanitation and hygiene and the role that this can play in tackling preventable infections in the communities.

Acidi urged the members of the community to cautiously follow the health guidelines that have been provided by the government and public health experts during this time as the country recovers from the second wave of the pandemic.

“Much as we have managed to contain the spread of the virus, it remains crucial for all of us to continue observing the recommended guidelines that have been put in place by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

In February, Uganda Breweries handed over 240 handwashing units to markets and food stalls as well as 1,000 face masks to the Local Council leadership in the areas of Luzira and Port bell.