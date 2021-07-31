Minister of State for Kampala Kabuye Kyofatogabye has asked city traders to stay home on Monday, until their workplaces are assessed and allowed to operate.

President Museveni announced in his Friday address that Kikuubo and other arcades around the country could resume operations under strict guidelines.

Speaking on Saturday morning, Minister Kyofatogabye said that traders in Kampala will have to postpone reopening until an assessment is made.

“On 2nd August, which is Monday, do not come to Kikuubo, and I by this mean all the arcades around, including Nabugabo, Luwum street, Ben Kiwanuka and the other arcardes around,” the minister told the press at the Uganda Media Centre.

The minister said that the arcardes and malls can noly operate after the Kampala COVID-19 task force assess the situation and issues them with a certificate.

“We do not want you to get into trouble with out enforcement team, arcades can only operate when we have certified ourselves that all is okay.”

He said that the assessment process will take about five days if people cooperate.

In his address on Friday night, President Museveni allowed traders in Kikuubo to resume operations, but with out kiosks and roadside sellers.

The president also emphasised that the traders must follow strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) or else the directive might be reversed.