The Vice President, Jessica Alupo has said that as a country, there is a need for a society mindset change on corruption so that every Ugandan feels obliged to police against the vice.

She made the remarks during the launch of the sensitisation campaign of the newly elected leaders on the 2002 Leadership Code Act and also the Inspectorate of Government (IG) strategic plan 2020/21-2024/25 at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala.

Speaking to journalists, Alupo noted that the sensitisation campaign is aimed at equipping leaders with information about the government properties and the knowledge of fighting corruption in the country at all levels.

“As leaders, there is work to be done in some of our communities which tend to unknowingly condone corruption by not questioning the wealth and properties which public officers have in their areas. We need society mindset change on corruption so that every Ugandan feels obliged to police against corruption,” she said.

She said government has focused on the fight against corruption because it completely deters development and derails service delivery.

“In the NRM manifesto, the fight against corruption is one of the key areas that government will focus on and we will deal with all errant leaders and public officers who have continued to misuse government funds and failed to deliver services to the citizens,” she said.

Alupo said that there is need to be united in action to stop the spread of this cancer, appealing to the newly elected leaders to fully participate in the crusade against corruption.

“The people of Uganda voted for you to work on their needs and not your individual gains. You are holding these public offices in trust of the citizens. We need to be exemplary as leaders in fighting corruption, starting with ourselves. Corruption is partly an attitude issue and is seen in our behaviour,” she said.

She said that all elected leaders must declare their wealth.

The outgoing deputy Inspector General of Government(IGG), Mariam Wangadya, said that there is still time for elected leaders to submit their assets through an online platform that was launched by the Inspectorate of Government in May this year 2021.