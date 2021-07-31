Makerere University has risen through ranks and is now recognised as one of the best institutions in research and innovation across the African continent.

Among these are students’ works. Although students continually innovate, their work rarely gets a chance to be showcased in a platform dedicated only to them. The students innovations also seem fewer than they should be.

This raises questions as, “Are these the only innovators that this great Institution can produce?” Are these the only brilliant minds we have as a nation? What could be stopping others to come up? If it is challenges, how did those that made it overcome them?

The 86th Ministry of Research and Innovation( ICT) has decided to run a series of projects to answer all these questions. The aim is to introduce more young innovators to the market. The experience of those that succeeded should answer a lot of these questions.

Makerere University Student Guild had decided to release stories of the successful projects starting on 1st Aug – 6th Aug and have all unanswered questions in a webinar on 7th Aug.

It will be available on

Twitter: @MakGuild

Facebook: Makerere University Students’ Guild.