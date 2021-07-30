Vice President Jessica Alupo has hailed President Museveni for naming women in key positions in his new cabinet for the next five years.

In his new cabinet, Museveni appointed 36 female ministers from the previous 27 to ensure the percentage also went up from 33 to 45.

In the new cabinet, women took the top positions with four of the top five having women including Jessica Alupo (Vice President), Robinah Nabbanja (Prime Minister), Rebecca Kadaga(First deputy premier) and Lukia Nakadama (third deputy premier).

Speaking on Thursday ahead of today’s Pan African Women’s day celebrations, Alupo said Uganda has made big strides in championing women empowerment and was quick to hail President Museveni for leading this crusade.

“I would like to celebrate in a special way H. E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for exercising the true women’s empowerment spirit by appointing up to 36 Female Ministers in strategic positions on the current Cabinet,” Alupo said.

“We will reciprocate this goodwill by ensuring that we perform beyond expectations. We are indeed grateful to His Excellency the President of Uganda for his commitment to Pan-Africanism, regional integration and championing peace and security in Africa.”

According to the Vice President, Uganda will continue championing women’s human rights in national legal and policy frameworks as well as development and implementation of special programs for women.

Africa will today celebrate Pan- African women’s day today in an event to be attended by selected individuals at Kololo independence grounds.

President Museveni is expected to be the chief guest.