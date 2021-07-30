Uganda National Examination Board(UNEB) has warned headteachers to beware of conmen targeting school heads after release of exams.

According to UNEB Executive Director, Dan Odongo, they have learnt of a scheme of conmen asking for huge sums of money from headteachers so that their exams are not withheld for participating in exam malpractice.

“UNEB would like to strongly condemn such acts of extortion by these unscrupulous people and hereby warns headteachers and the general public not to be hoodwinked and exploited,”Odongo said.

He noted that in case of schools whose results have been withheld, the policy is that UNEB officially notifies them in writing as well as the district education officers before they are invited to appear before a committee for a fair hearing.

“After, the results are either released or canceled depending on the verdict. As a board, we maintain and observe high levels of confidentiality, integrity and professionalism in our processes, procedures, and processes,” Odongo said.

“The people masquerading to do work on behalf of UNEB should be reported to us and police to ensure they are tracked, arrested and charged accordingly.”

The development comes a few hours ahead of the release of the Uganda Certificate of Education exams later today.

The function to be presided over by the Minister for Education, Janet Museveni will be held at State House in Entebbe.