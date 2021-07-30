Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) Executive Director Dan Odongo has warned schools against gathering students to celebrate the just released senior four exams.

Odongo said that all gatherings of any nature are still suspended as a measure to avoid spread of Covid-19.

“We warn all schools against gathering the candidates in the school premises or anywhere else for any form of celebration of the results as this act is likely to spread COVID-19,” Odongo said shortly after announcing the results.

Odongo said that candidates and their parents should instead access results from their homes using SMS text messages.

He explained, “Go to the ‘Message’ menu and type UCE, leave space, then type the correct index number of the candidate; e.g. U0000/001. Send to 6600 on the MTN and AIRTEL networks.”

Odongo said that school heads should also access the results of their schools through their portals as no physical results will be granted by UNEB until further notice.

“We shall notify the exam centres accordingly,” Odongo said.

The event to release the 2020 UCE exams was held at State House scientifically and it was headlined by the Minister of Education Janet Museveni who commended the students and their parents for the perseverance to sit the exams during the pandemic.