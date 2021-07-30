Uganda Premier League side, Police FC has declared five players excess to capacity as the team prepares for the new season.

“We have mutually parted ways with 05 players gearing up for 2021/22 season,” the club said in a brief statement on Thursday.

Among the players released is one of the team captains and right back, Denis Rukundo who is said to have joined Rwandan side, AS Kigali on a two-year deal to end his two-year stay at Abdalla Mubiru’s side.

Musa Matovu, Bashir Kabuye, Henry Kisekka and Edward Kiryowa are the other players deemed excess to capacity for the 2005 Uganda Premier League champions.

“We thank them for the memories and wish them the best in their next endavours,” the club said.

Having finished sixth last season in the Uganda Premier League, Police FC will be seeking better performance in the new season and this can only be guaranteed by enough preparation for Abdallah Mubiru’s men.