New Presidential Directives on the Lockdown
1. Curfew times remains btn 7pm-5am..this reduces on socialization during the nights
2.Bodas allowed to move up to 6 pm and carry one passenger or cargo while maintaining SOPs
3.Kikuubo will open except the kiosks outside the arcades
4.Manufacturers open outlets outside town
5.Traders adopt E-Commerce
6.Malls,arcades will open if they compile with SOPs, corridors cleared, proper ventilations, proper hygiene
7. 20 People should go for burials
8. Weddings will have 20 people till population is vaccinated
9. Worship centers remain closed till 60 days under observation.Adopt online prayers
10. Outdoor sports allowed with strict SOPs, no spectators
11. Indoor activities like gyms,pool tables should remain closed
12. Betting, casinos remain closed
13. Artists to do virtual concerts
14. Bars remain closed
15.Food restaurants remain open
16. Saloons to be opened, observe SOPs
17. Saunas, steam baths remain closed
18.Schools remain closed till kids btn 12-18yrs are vaccinated fully
19. Virtual Learning should continue
20.Reduction of 10% staff to increase to 20%
21. Private vehicles allowed to move across borders with 3 occupants
22.Travellers from abroad free to come into Uganda
23. UPDF to supervise screening of travellers at the airport
24. Public transport will open on monday 2nd Aug,2021 at 50%.will be reviewed in 2 weeks
25. No A.Cs in public transport
26. Food markets remain open
27. Seasonal markets will remain closed
28. Conferences, workshops, seminars remain closed
29. Min of Finance will support low cost or small scale industries
