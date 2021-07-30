New Presidential Directives on the Lockdown

1. Curfew times remains btn 7pm-5am..this reduces on socialization during the nights

2.Bodas allowed to move up to 6 pm and carry one passenger or cargo while maintaining SOPs

3.Kikuubo will open except the kiosks outside the arcades

4.Manufacturers open outlets outside town

5.Traders adopt E-Commerce

6.Malls,arcades will open if they compile with SOPs, corridors cleared, proper ventilations, proper hygiene

7. 20 People should go for burials

8. Weddings will have 20 people till population is vaccinated

9. Worship centers remain closed till 60 days under observation.Adopt online prayers

10. Outdoor sports allowed with strict SOPs, no spectators

11. Indoor activities like gyms,pool tables should remain closed

12. Betting, casinos remain closed

13. Artists to do virtual concerts

14. Bars remain closed

15.Food restaurants remain open

16. Saloons to be opened, observe SOPs

17. Saunas, steam baths remain closed

18.Schools remain closed till kids btn 12-18yrs are vaccinated fully

19. Virtual Learning should continue

20.Reduction of 10% staff to increase to 20%

21. Private vehicles allowed to move across borders with 3 occupants

22.Travellers from abroad free to come into Uganda

23. UPDF to supervise screening of travellers at the airport

24. Public transport will open on monday 2nd Aug,2021 at 50%.will be reviewed in 2 weeks

25. No A.Cs in public transport

26. Food markets remain open

27. Seasonal markets will remain closed

28. Conferences, workshops, seminars remain closed

29. Min of Finance will support low cost or small scale industries