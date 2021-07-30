President Museveni is set to relax the lockdown with boda bodas, arcades allowed to operate, Nile Post exclusively reveals.

According to a source privy to developments during the Thursday meeting at State House in Entebbe, the national Covid task force advised the president to partially reopen the economy but with strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures.

“It was agreed that boda bodas be allowed to carry only one passenger whereas they stop working at 5pm whereas other public transport means like taxis will also resume but carry passengers at half capacity,” the source told the Nile Post.

According to the measures to be announced by the president on Friday evening, private cars will also be allowed to resume movement whereas bars, schools, churches and mosques are still closed. Curfew will remain at 7pm.

“The arcades will be allowed to open but following Standard Operating Procedures whereas bars will remain closed.”

It is said that whereas gatherings are still banned, musicians and comedians will be advised to do virtual concerts like Next Media Services’ UG Connect concert.

President Museveni is later today expected to address the country on the way forward after the elapse of the 42-day lockdown imposed last month.

According to the Ministry of Health, results for tests done on July, 28, Uganda registered 393 new Covid cases to take the number to 93675 cumulative cases whereas 23 new deaths put the cumulative number at 2661.

A total of 81992 Covid patients have fully recovered since March 2020 when Uganda registered its first Covid case.