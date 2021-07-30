MTN Uganda has cemented its leadership position in the telecom industry in Uganda with a new milestone, hitting 15 million subscribers in July 2021.

As part of celebrations to this landmark, MTN Uganda is giving away Shs 15 million to the 15 millionth customer. Of that amount, the customer will take Shs 5 million and share the remaining UGX 10 million with ten other MTN customers of their choice.

“This is a major milestone for us as MTN Uganda and worth celebrating. So, we are giving away a Shs 15 million cash prize to that lucky customer. He will take home Shs 5 million for himself and share Shs 10 million with 10 other MTN customers, who he/she will randomly draw. Each of the ten customers he chooses or draws will bag Shs 1 million. This could be anyone, anywhere on the MTN network in Uganda,” announced MTN Uganda CEO, Wim Vanhelleputte.

In a country with 28 million subscribers, MTN Uganda continues to demonstrate market share leadership with over 50% of total subscriber base in the country.

Vanhelleputte said the management and staff of MTN Uganda are proud to have achieved the Shs 15 million subscriber landmark. We are grateful to our subscribers, the government, our regulator as well as technology partners for their support to us in achieving this.