A total of 11 judicial officers at the rank of magistrates have been promoted to higher ranks by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The promotion was communicated by the JSC acting secretary, Ronald Sekagya.

“The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in accordance with Article 148 of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, which mandates it to appoint judicial officers, has appointed 11 more people to the office of Registrars and Magistrates in the Judiciary,” the communication by Sekagya read in part.

According to the Judicial Service Commission, the appointments were as a result of a meeting held on July 28 at their headquarters in Kampala and have been communicated to the Judiciary Chief Registrar Saraha Langa Siu to take appropriate action.

“These appointments were in response to the declaration of vacancies by the Judiciary and thus, the commission has filled the vacancies promptly to ensure the public is served without fail,”Sekagya said.

According to the communication, Chief Magistrates Mulondo Mastulah and Alum Agnes Kwasa have been promoted to the rank of Assistant Registrar whereas seven grade one magistrates including Nalungi Esther, Muhimbise Gordon, Awacnedi Freddie, Semondo Benson, Nambozo Joy, Beatrice Khainza and Toloko Simon have been promoted to the rank of Chief Magistrate. Bwiso Bogere Charles, a Chief State Attorney in the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution has equally been appointed a Chief Magistrate whereas Kyomuhangi Happy Anne, a grade one magistrate now becomes a Senior Magistrate Grade One.

The promotions according to the Judicial Service Commission, take effect from the date of assumption of duty.

Last month, a total of 32 judicial officers at the rank of registrars and magistrates were promoted to higher ranks by the Judicial Service Commission.