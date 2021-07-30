The Minister for Education, Janet Museveni has said government will soon open at least 95 new secondary schools in different parts of the country.

Speaking during the release of the 2020 UCE exams at State House , Nakasero on Friday, Mrs Museveni said in a bid to make public secondary school affordable and accessible, government is continuing with efforts to ensure every sub-county in the country has at least a government school.

“A natural phenomenon like the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a harsh reminder of the necessity of establishing an affordable and accessible public Secondary School in each Sub- County.By God’s grace, once the lockdown measures have been eased, my ministry shall be ready to commission at least 95 brand new fully government-owned and complete Secondary Schools, ”she said on Friday.]

According to the Education Minister, each of the 95 new schools is already staffed with 31 teaching staff including the headteacher whereas the new schools also known as Seed schools are non-boarding with a capacity of 400 students both boys and girls for each of them

“The facilities at these new government schools include six classrooms, fully equipped science laboratories, a library and ICT laboratory, a 400-seater multipurpose hall, and four staff houses among others. As the NRM government, we truly envision a future where no learner shall ever have to forego their O-Level studies for the reason of not having an affordable and accessible quality public Secondary School.”

Commenting about reopening of schools, Mrs Museveni said government is considering a staggered reopening process after the end of the lockdown.

“Therefore, what I want to ask you all my listeners is to trust your government and know that we are trying to do everything humanly possible to protect our people from this enemy of COVID-19. Where we fail, it is not because we have not tried or because we do not care. So please listen to what the President will say to the country tonight because it will inform what we will do, going forward,” she said.

I would like to remind my fellow Ugandans that education is a shared responsibility by the parents and guardians, State and non-State actors. It takes the participation of the parent and guardian for the learner to gain the most out of his or her learning experience in a school setting. It does not matter if government puts these facilities in place, but the parents and guardians fail to play their role in ensuring that the child attains an education.”