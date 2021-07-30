Two Ugandan runners Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo bagged silver and bronze medals respectively during the men’s 10000m final during the second session of the first day of athletics at the ongoing Olympics games in Tokyo.

In the race on Friday afternoon, Ethiopia’s Seleman Barega who won gold clocked 27:43.22 to beat Cheptegei who posted a time of 27:43.63 whereas another Ugandan, Jacob Kiplimo came third.

The two runners have ensured Uganda bags its first two medals in the ongoing Olympics games in Tokyo, the Japanese capital.