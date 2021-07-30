Police in Kampala have started investigations into circumstances under which a Canadian national is alleged to have shot himself.

The incident according to the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire happened on Thursday afternoon when Alzahir Wissnji, a Canadian national turned his privately owned gun onto himself in an incident that happened in Bugoloobi.

“According to the security guard, who was guarding the premises where Wissanji was staying, he heard a bullet shot and ran inside only to find that the deceased had locked himself inside the bathroom,”Owoyesigyire said.

Quoting the private security guard at the home, the Kampala deputy police spokesperson said on knocking the door open, the deceased’s body was found lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom.

“A bullet cartridge has been recovered on the floor. His body has since been conveyed to KCCA Mortuary Mulago for a postmortem as investigations are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances that led to the shooting continue. We have since recovered the gun and exhibited it for analysis. Investigations are still ongoing,” he said.

According to police records, cases of suicide have in the past two years gone up and this has partly been attributed to the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic and its effects like the lockdown that has had a toll on people.