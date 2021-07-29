The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has made a grand return to the August House after a month or so absence to put questions about his sickness and reports of his sickness to rest.

Oulanyah last appeared in Parliament as he presided over the reading of the 2021/2022 budget in June but has since not been seen, prompting reports that he was sick and had been flown abroad for treatment.

However, on Thursday morning, he made a grand entry to Parliament and was received by several legislators led by his deputy Anita Among and the Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga among others.

Among later handed a bouquet of flowers to Oulanyah as he accessed his office for the first time in more than a month.

Oulanyah’s return will now put to rest queries about his whereabouts amidst reports of sickness.

Earlier this month, a section of legislators tasked the Deputy Speaker, Anita Among to explain to parliament about the whereabouts of the Speaker.

“We want to know what is the fate of the Speaker of Parliament. We are 529 MPs, even if he is down we must know that he is down. Even the Acholi are worried. You are not telling them the whereabouts of their son. Their son is quiet, we cannot keep them in the dark without knowing his fate,” Kalungu West MP, Joseph Ssewungu who raised the matter on the floor of parliament said.

However, the deputy Speaker didn’t provide a specific answer to the queries by the legislators.

Earlier this week, Oulanyah told Uganda Radio Network that he was alive and well.

“It has been too much on social media, but I am fine. I know this call is to confirm that I am still alive because there have been all those reports that I am sick, others saying I have died,” he said.

Oulanyah is expected to chair today’s plenary session in Parliament.

While campaigning for Speakership, Oulanyah said the Speaker and his deputy should be able to have sessions in which to chair the house, adding that each of them should have a fair share of chairing the August House, unlike during the past five years where the nom was different.