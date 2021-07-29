MultiChoice Uganda yesterday announced the signing of Sheila Gashumba as the host of an exciting continent-wide new show on Honey TV which will be airing on its DStv channels.

In a statement, the pay TV firm said Gashumba, one of Uganda’s leading show hosts, MC, TV personalities and social media personalities “brings previous local and regional TV experience to the new show titled House Of Chefs.

She will be hosting the show alongside seasoned TV personality and show judge Siba Mtongana from South Africa.

The show House of Chefs will have eight seasons and will go live on air 13th August on the Honey TV channel 173.

“MultiChoice Uganda is excited to announce this show launch as it reaffirms our commitment to bring great entertainment and top class talent from across the continent to our customers. DStv Uganda customers will now enjoy riveting show content hosted by one of our own to enjoy and relish,” said Colin Asiimwe, Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda.