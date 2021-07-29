An operation carried out by the Bukoola Chemical Industries Ltd, the largest agro-chemical distributing companies in Uganda in partnership with the Anti-Counterfeit Network together with police has led to the arrest of a number of people and seizure of counterfeit products.

This was part of the 90-day amnesty campaign dubbed “Protect life…Twefeeko” aimed at creating awareness about fake agro-chemical inputs on the market to manage and guarantee quality of stock, food security and health of the people of Uganda.

In the operation carried out Wednesday, Police raided Kagadi Enterprises, Gonda Farm Suppliers and Mercy Uganda Agro-inputs in Container village in the city centre where four people were arrested and an assortment of products that are suspected to be counterfeit were seized.

“Some of the products that have been retrieved are weed master, Striker, Anti Killer as well

as indo-seed. These products are being sold by Bukoola Chemical outlets but because of their importance, these bad guys have counterfeited them,” CID spokesperson, Charles Twine said.

He noted that the four suspects will be charged with various offences related to counterfeiting of trademarks.

According to Fred Muwema, the Director for Legal and Corporate Affairs at the Anti- Counterfeit Network, the operations are aimed at dealing with counterfeit agro-chemicals that he said have flooded the Ugandan market to the detriment of farmers who fall victim.

“We want this to be an example to others that you don’t need to duplicate products but you can actually sell genuine a product. Bukoola Chemical Industries Limited has got a distribution network that if you want to participate, you can apply and get a license from the Ministry of Agriculture,”Muwema said.

According to Dr. Peter Kyabaggu, the director for Bukoola Chemical Industries, the anti-counterfeit campaign was started following complaints from the farmers who had used counterfeit agrochemical products and had suffered significant damage.

“Bukoola Chemical Industries Ltd strives for excellence, creativity and professionalism, and places keen emphasis on quality and therefore provides its clients with only superior quality products. We are committed to strong ethical principles and uncompromising commitment to strong morals and values in all its areas of business,” Kyabaggu said.

According to the campaign, those who willingly surrender the fake products are not only pardoned but also given an opportunity for support to trade in the genuine Bukoola agro-chemical products.