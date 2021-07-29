The National Roads Authority Executive Director Allen Kagina has reiterated that the Kampala Northern Bypass will be completed by October.

Kagina affirmed this while inspecting the Northern Bypass yesterday.

“We think that by October we should be finishing the entire project, that means all these interchanges from Nalya up to Busega will be open,” she said.

Kagina also directed Mota- Engel, the contractor to repair the drainage channels and culverts which are piled with garbage and rubbish.

She advised local leaders to impose fines on those who misuse the road and drainage systems.

“We need to do periodic maintenance, there are a few potholes and the drains have been filled with rubbish and blocked. The water can no longer flow properly. The local leaders must use the enforcement powers they have, if you are going to spoil something, pay for it,” she said.

The construction of the bypass has stalled for several years, having started at least a decade ago and even surpassed its adjusted date of July 2017 and December 2019 respectively.

The project aims to improve mobility in and around Kampala through a capacity increase of the Kampala Northern Bypass, relieving congestion on this vital Northern Corridor Route, reducing travel time and vehicle operating costs, and improve road safety.