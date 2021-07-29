President Museveni has confirmed that he will address the nation tomorrow, Friday 30th, July 2021 and not Saturday like it was earlier communicated.

The president said in a tweet that his address will be televised live at exactly 8pm on all television stations and radio stations.

“Fellow countrymen, countrywomen, and Bazukulu, I will address the country on Friday the 30th July at 8:00pm. I have asked that the address be broadcast on the different TVs and Radio stations for your convenience. Please ensure that you tune in,” Museveni wrote.

Earlier, the presidential press secretary Linda Nabusayi had announced that the president will address the country on Saturday 31st July.

This website understands that the National COVID-19 Task-force is set to meet with the president today, Thursday to brief him on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Yesterday, the Health minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng told the Parliamentary Covid-19 task force that country will opt for a phased re-opening despite failing on its vaccination targets.

Aceng said that the country cannot wait until half the country’s population is vaccinated to open up.

The minister’s comments give hope to Ugandans and sections of the public that the president will talk about a phased opening as opposed to a lockdown extension, which experts say will hurt the country’s economy.

According to the Health ministry’s data, only 1.1 million people have so far been vaccinated against Covid-19.