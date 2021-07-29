The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah has blasted some MPs who were recently asking for his whereabouts after a month’s absence, saying they are hypocrites.

Earlier this month, a section of legislators tasked the Deputy Speaker, Anita Among to explain to parliament about the whereabouts of the Speaker.

“We want to know what is the fate of the Speaker of Parliament. We are 529 MPs, even if he is down we must know that he is down. Even the Acholi are worried. You are not telling them the whereabouts of their son. Their son is quiet, we cannot keep them in the dark without knowing his fate,” Kalungu West MP, Joseph Ssewungu who raised the matter on the floor of parliament said.

On Thursday, Oulanyah made a grand return to the August House and attended the orientation workshop for the opposition MPs organized by the Leader of Opposition in parliament, Mathias Mpuuga

“Some of you had made it a habit to demand for my presence, yet for one and half years when I never chaired or even appeared in Parliament you didn’t raise it,”Oulanyah said, accusing some legislators of hypocrisy.

“Now I am away for a week and they are like… Acholis are going to demonstrate. Let’s stick to standard principles. Let us have one standard with which we shall be judged.”

He said that while he was away, instead of praying for the sick, some people were wishing them dead.

“We are losing humanity in this country. If somebody is sick, why declare them dead? I hope the usual thing would be to pray for that person. If it’s true indeed somebody is ill like we know many are ill, why should we be painting and furnishing coffins for them,”Oulanyah wondered.

The Speaker said that the best thing ought to have been holding prayers for the sick and not laughing at their anguishes.

“Evil is taking over Uganda and we must resist it. Let’s return to humanity because we are one people.”

Oulanyah’s comments come on against the backdrop of several reports that indicated that he was critically ill and that he had flown out of the country.

Whereas the Director of Communications at Parliament indicated that Oulanyah had taken time off to rest after a hectic period since the 2021 election campaigns, several reports indicated that the critically ill Oulanyah who had been flown to the UK for treatment had been transferred to Dubai for more treatment.

Parliament has however rubbished the reports.

The Speaker’s return to parliament will now put to rest the reports about his whereabouts and sickness.