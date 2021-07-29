Ezra Ssebuliba

Residents of Lwadda A in Matugga village are in shock after finding one of their residents a one Rebecca Nakigwe dead in a boyfriend’s house.

The deceased, aged 16, was a student of Nakaseke SDA in senior 3 and she was found dead in the boyfriend’s house, a one Alex Kibuuka.

The sister to the deceased Lydia Nabakooza 27 who owns a restaurant said her sister woke up fine and did the housework only to be called later in the day that she is dead.

Residents who gathered at the deceased’s home were left in shock and some wondered what really happened.

The area councillor, Wasswa Emmanuel, warned students to stay home during these hard times instead of moving aimlessly.

Kibuuka surrendered himself to the area police and by press time, he was still in custody.