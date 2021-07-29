The Court of Appeal in Kampala has thrown out an appeal filed by four people convicted and sentenced to varying jail terms and also ordered to jointly compensate government in the pension scam case.

Three former Ministry of Public Service officials including Jimmy Lwamafa (former permanent secretary), Christopher Obey, (former principal accountant in the Pensions Department) and Stephen Kiwanuka (former director for research and development) were convicted by the Anti-Corruption Court on eight counts of diversion of public resources, conspiracy to defraud, theft and forgery in relation to shs88 billion meant for pensioners.

They were ordered to serve custodial sentences on top of jointly refunding shs50 billion in compensation to government.

The same court also convicted and sentenced lawyer Bob Kasango over forgery in the same matter.

Dissatisfied with the conviction and sentences, the quartet ran to the Court of Appeal to challenge the same.

However, without going in details, a panel of three justices of the Court of Appeal, including Lady Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, Muzamiru Mutangula Kibeedi and Remmy Kasule threw out the appeal.

“The sentences of imprisonment passed against appellants Jimmy Lwamafa and Kiwanuka Kunsa by the trial court are hereby upheld and shall be served concurrently. The orders for compensation are hereby upheld whereas the orders to bar the appellants from holding a public office are equally upheld,” the three justices said.

The justices of the Court of Appeal, however, said the judgments leaves out Bob Kasango and Christopher Obey who both died while still in prison awaiting the outcome of their appeal.

“Due to the unfortunate demise of appellant number three, Christopher Obey and number four, Bob Kasango, their criminal appeals hereby abate.”

The justices however noted they would deliver a full reasoned judgment in the matter in August but on notice.