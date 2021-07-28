Uganda is set to receive at least 586,080 Sinovac and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines this week, the Health Ministry has confirmed.

According to the Health Ministry PRO Emmanuel Ainebyoona, 286,080 of the 586,080 vaccines will be of AstraZeneca while the rest will be of Sinovac.

“The 286,080 AstraZeneca will arrive on July 30, 2021, at 22:35hrs at Entebbe Airport,” Ainebyoona said.

The country will according to Ainebyoona also receive 300,000 Sinovac vaccines from China, and these will arrive on Saturday, July 31, 2021 morning.

“Pre-shipment has been done by Uganda embassy staff in Beijing and the Sinovac Vaccines are on their way,” Ainebyoona said in a tweet.

According to experts, vaccination is the only way the country can fully open up the economy and the arrival of these vaccines is expected to boost the ongoing vaccination exercise.

According to the Ministry of Health, Uganda is targeting to vaccinate at least 50 percent of the total population by December 2021.

As of Thursday, July 28, 2021, the country had vaccinated only 1,135,036 people according to data from the Health Ministry