Uganda’s most powerful diaspora associations UNAA and rival UNAA Causes are in a race against time to have their delegates at this year’s conventions.

The two largest Uganda Diaspora Organizations are intensely lobbying the US Embassy in Kampala for Visa exceptions.

With the Conventions about a month away, Nile Post can reliably confirm that both the USA-based organizations have written to the Embassy trying to get waivers for Visas for their respective delegations.

UNAA’s Convention is scheduled to take place in Hyatt in Cincinnati from September 3rd – 5th while UNAA Causes is holding its Uganda Festival & Expo from September 2nd – 6th at Fontainebleau Oceanfront Resort in Miami.

On June 14th, 2021 the US Embassy in Kampala temporarily suspended all nonimmigrant Visa applications because of the Covid Situation in Kampala until further notice.

UNAA is advertising Afrigo Band for its Cincinnati annual gathering while UNAA Causes has advertised David Lutalo, King Saha, Cindy Sanyu, B2C, and Sasha Brighton for Miami.

A source has intimated to Nile Post that the Uganda Government-funded UNAA is engaging some Minsters to plead a case at the US embassy.

While another source confirmed that UNAA Causes wrote to the Embassy in June lobbying for exceptions for a business delegation and its performers.

UNAA Causes is the top destination for the Uganda media and Musicians.