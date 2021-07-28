Next Media Services is set to partner with Church of Uganda in efforts to raise the Shs 60 billion needed to complete payment of a loan used in the construction of the Church House building.

This was revealed after a closed door meeting between Next Media Services Chief of Strategy Joe Kigozi and the Archbishop Rev. Dr Kaziimba Mugalu and other church leaders on Tuesday.

Shortly after the meeting, Dr. Kaziimba told the press that the had come up with new ideas on how the loan will be repaid with the help of Next Media Services.

“We are really incapacitated by the lockdown. Church buildings are locked although the the church is active, this does not give people room to make contributions, that is why we have partnered with Next Media,” Dr. Kaziimba said.

Kigozi told journalists that the discussions were very positive and plans were on to devise ways on how to fundraise for the loan repayment.

“The discussions have been very encouraging and I can assure you, the partnership will happen,” Kigozi said.

Dr. Kazimba revealed that the interest repayable on the loans is rising despite the country being under lockdown which is why they needed this partnership.