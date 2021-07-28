The newly accredited Chinese Ambassador to Uganda, Zhang Lizhong and the new United Nations Resident Coordinator in Uganda, Susan Ngongi Namondo have presented their credentials to President Yoweri Museveni.

The function to receive the two envoys happened at State House in Entebbe on Tuesday.

“I received credentials for the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Uganda, H.E Susan Ngongi Namondo, and the Chinese Ambassador to Uganda H.E Zhang Lizhong. I congratulate and wish them a fruitful tenure in their respective offices,”Museveni said.

On their part, the two envoys applauded the president for the warm welcome in Uganda.

Cameroon’s Susan Ngongi Namondo was last month appointed by the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres as the new United Nations Resident Coordinator in Uganda to replace Rosa Malango whose term had expired earlier.

On the other side, Zhang Lizhong was recently appointed as the new Chinese Ambassador to Uganda to replace Zheng Zhuqiang whose tour of duty expired.

The relationship between Uganda and China has over the years continued to blossom, partly because of the latter’s political non-interference policy in other country’s affairs and the same has been welcomed by the Ugandan government.

Uganda has however on the other side blasted the West for interfering with the country’s affairs.

Whereas the Western governments claim violation of human rights, the Ugandan government has described them as meddling into the country’s affairs and this has been a point of contention between the two.

The volume of trade between the two countries has also more than quadrupled in the past five or so years.

The major exports to Uganda from China include machinery and electrical equipment, whereas Uganda exports hides, skins, oils and seeds but also the East African country is a big market for many Chinese businesses both state-owned and private as they manufacture electronics, clothes, water and many others.

China has also provided a number of loans to Uganda to help finance her infrastructural development projects including roads and dams among others.