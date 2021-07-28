The council of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) has elected Constant Othieno Mayende and Josephine Ossiya as the president and vice president respectively.

This is after the High Court ruling delivered by Justice Musa Sekaana determined that the elections committee had successfully concluded the elections and the new council is lawfully sanctioned to transact the business of ICPAU.

Mayende succeeds Frederick Kibedi, the 8th president of ICPAU, while Ossiya takes the reins from Ruth Doreen Mutebe Nseko.

ICPAU’s new council members are: Constant Othieno Mayende (President), Josephine Okui Okwakol Ossiya (Vice President), Assoc. Prof. Laura A. Orobia Geoffrey Byamugisha, Gloria Tuhaise Wakooba,Ronald Mutumba, Stephen Ineget, Stephen Ojiambo, Edward Akol, Sarah Tamale Namuli and Eng. Jackson Mubangizi.

“We welcome the new council, president and vice president and I call upon each one of us to diligently continue serving the accountancy profession of Uganda through their leadership,” said Derrick Nkajja, the Chief Executive Officer of ICPAU.