Government procured 116 ambulances to augment the existing fleet of 178 ambulances, the minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said on Tuesday.

Aceng made the remarks while updating the public on the progress on the containment of the current second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, achievements registered during the lockdown and enforcement measures to ensure that the pandemic is kept under control.

The ambulances, according to Aceng, were distributed to all regions of Uganda while the three boat ambulances were placed in the islands of Kalangala, Buvuma and Lake Kyoga.

She said that the ambulances are being used to transport both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients to the health facilities.

“In addition, eleven more boat ambulances and 6 type B road ambulances have been procured and are expected in the country soon. Government continues to work with partners to acquire more ambulances,”she said.

Aceng said that specialised services like cancer, heart and others were temporarily interrupted at the beginning of the lockdown due to miscommunication/misunderstanding of the guidelines. She said it was later resolved.

“Government will continue to put in place measures to ensure that no super spreader events/activities are conducted to avoid escalation of the Covid-19 outbreak. Moving forward, enforcement of the standard operating procedures must be enhanced as per the Public Health Act and the statutory instruments by all district task forces,” she said.

She appealed to all enforcement agencies to implement the statutory instruments and further ensure that activities that congregate people do not happen.

“It is only when we adhere to the above SOPs that the Covid-19 outbreak will not escalate further and this will give opportunity to open up as we scale up vaccination. Scientific evidence has shown that continued adherence to the public health preventive measures mentioned above sustainably minimises the spread of Covid-19,” said Aceng.